Carowinds Implementing New Safety Protocols Following Unruly Behavior

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is changing its safety protocols following unruly behavior during the opening weekend of its Halloween themed attraction SCarowinds.

Park officials will announce a new chaperone policy on Tuesday in addition to other security protocols. Park officials say they have zero tolerance for unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Over the years, Carowinds officials say they have taken several steps to ensure the safety of its associates and guests. Those actions include increasing security, enhancing video surveillance, and providing guests with the ability to report unruly or inappropriate behavior to park security via text.

Carowinds current code of conduct states:

Parents or guardians are responsible for the behavior of their minor children. Appropriate behavior and supervision are the responsibility of the parent/guardian and is always expected. We strongly recommend that minors (under 18) be accompanied by an adult. The park does not assume any responsibility or liability for unattended minors. Parents/guardians may be held legally liable for all acts of the children under their care.

