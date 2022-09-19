Heating Up for the Last Few Days of Summer

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Heating up through Thursday

Fiona is forecast to become a Major Hurricane by Tuesday evening

Cold Front Thursday will bring much cooler temps by Friday Discussion:

We’re waking up to some patchy fog across the region – especially need to watch for reduced visibility near the mountain and river valleys. High pressure will keep skies clear through mid-week. Temps will heat up into the 90s – a good 10 degrees above average by Wednesday afternoon. A cold front could produce a few showers Thursday, but that will be the best we will see all week in terms of rainfall for the area. This will be our first good cold front of the season bringing much cooler temps for the weekend. Temps will fall into the mid to low 50s Friday morning with highs topping out in the mid-70s. High pressure will keep the dry air in place through Sunday. Temps will heat back into the mid-80s by the end of the weekend.

Hurricane Fiona:

Hurricane Fiona has battered Puerto Rico with up to 15″ of rain already fallen across parts of the territory. It made landfall over Puerto Rico yesterday afternoon and has knocked off power for the entire island. Heavy rain will continue today as the storm moves slowly to the northwest. It made landfall at 3:30 am in the Dominican Republic. Up to a foot of rain will be possible for the DR with 3-5′ of storm surge. Hurricane warnings are in effect for Turks and Caicos where 3-6″ of rain and up to 4′ of storm surge will be possible Tuesday. Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane as it turns to the north late Tuesday into Wednesday. It will stay far off the east coast before being guided further away from the coast by the same trough that will bring us our best shot at rain over the last 10 days. It will likely cross over Bermuda late Thursday, or early Friday as a major hurricane.