I-77 Reopens After Hours Long Shut Down, Power Restored to Thousands

CHARLOTTE N.C.– I-77 north and southbound lanes have reopened after an early morning accident left the busy interstate shut down for hours.

Around 2:20 this morning, crews responded to a crash that took out power lines on I-77 between Tyvola Road and Woodlawn Road. Lanes were shut down in both directions while Duke Energy crews worked to clean up and restore power to over 2,000 people in south Charlotte.

Delays were heavy for the first day of the the work week. At one point, travel time from Rock Hill to the Queen City was over two and a half hours.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says students that attend Performance Learning Center will be remote Monday. Nations Ford Elementary will be closed for students and staff and a makeup day will be planned at a later date.

While the road is open now, crews will continue work on the damaged power lines.