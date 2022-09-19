Silver Alert Issued For Gaston County Man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, William Boyd Pope, 73.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Dewey Kiser Road in Bessemer City. Authorities say he could be headed toward Charlotte.

Anyone with information about Mr. Pope should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

Description:

Race: White

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair Length: Short

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: White

Clothing: Last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown color shirt.

Make: MITSUBISHI Model: OUTLANDER Year: 2022 Color: BROWN License Plate Number: Licensing State: NC