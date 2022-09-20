I-40 East Closed in Burke Co. Due to Police Investigation

BURKE CO., NC —

9am update: Officials now say this was an officer-involved shooting.

According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at Exit 118 (Old NC 10) in Hildebran, Burke County, due to a crash.

The road is expected to reopen by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to use the following detour: exit 113 and proceed up the off-ramp and take a left onto Rutherford College Road.

Then, follow Rutherford College Road for .7 miles as it turns into Malcolm Blvd and take a right onto US 70 East. Follow US 70 East for 10.1 miles to US 321 South then back onto I-40.