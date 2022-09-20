Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Mooresville High School is dismissing early due to a threat to the building.

The district sent two messages to parents. The first says,

This morning MHS received an automated call communicating a threat to the school building. Mooresville Police Department was immediately notified and all students were immediately evacuated. Out of an abundance of caution, all other schools have been placed on a lock-in status while the MPD investigates the high school. We appreciate you refraining from calling the high school directly as we will keep you updated as more information comes available. Thank you

A second message went out a short time later.

As previously communicated, MHS was evacuated this morning due to an automated message conveying a potential threat to the school. Due to the length of time it will take law enforcement to ensure the building is safe for students, we have made the decision to dismiss students for Mooresville High School. Starting at 10:30am we will be dismissing Mooresville High School students. If your student is a car rider, you can pick them up at Edgemoor Park by the tennis courts. If your child is a bus rider they will be taken home as normal. No student is allowed re-entry into the building until it is cleared which may take several hours as student safety is our top priority so if your student drives to school, they may not have access to their keys and will need an alternate means of transportation home. Thank you for your understanding, and we will keep you updated.

Four schools in Cabarrus County also dismissed early after receiving bomb threats this morning.