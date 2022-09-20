Samaritan’s Purse Offering Disaster Relief To Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

BOONE, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse is once again coming to the aid of Puerto Rico. The disaster relief organization based in Boone is deploying teams to the area following Hurricane Fiona. The storm resulted in mass power outages, severe flooding and devastation across the island.

Samaritan’s Purse is preparing to airlift supplies, including water filtration units, to bring relief to those suffering in the wake of the storm.

“Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are partnering with local churches that we worked with after Hurricane Maria in 2017 to meet family’s physical needs while reminding them of the hope found only in Jesus Christ. Please join me in praying for everyone impacted by this hurricane and for families who are still in the path of the storm.”

This is not the first time Samaritan’s Purse teams have responded to Puerto Rico. The international Christian relief organization provided life-saving relief after Hurricane Maria struck the island five years ago. During that time, Samaritan’s Purse helped more than 300,000 people, transported over 1,000 tons of emergency relief supplies, and then established an office on the island to provide long-term relief, including rebuilding homes.