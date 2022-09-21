Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Steve!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Steve. Steve is 10 years old and 45 pounds. He has plenty of energy and is a very well-rounded dog.

If you are interested in adopting this puppy or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte for more information.

CMPD Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption event at the McGill Rose Garden (N Davidson St) this Saturday from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.