Mid-Summer-Like Temps to End the Season

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Mountain Valley Fog

Hot streak ends tomorrow

Refreshing Fall Temps Arrive Friday

Hurricane Fiona now a Category 4

Tropical Storm Gaston formed in the Atlantic

3 additional areas to watch Discussion:

The last day of summer will be a toasty one with temps climbing into the 90s this afternoon. High pressure will begin to break down allowing a cold front to track through the area tomorrow. Temps will be warm ahead of this with highs reaching the mid 90s Thursday afternoon. Isolated sprinkles will be the best we will see. Refreshing and cooler air arrives Friday. Temps will fall into the 40s and 50s Friday morning with highs reaching the 70s during the afternoon. Sunny and dry through the weekend. Our next front arrives late Sunday into Monday bringing another round of scattered showers.

Tropics Update:

Hurricane Fiona:

Fiona is a major category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph. It will strengthen as it moves north near Bermuda Friday where Tropical Storm watches are already in place. It will continue north into Canada this weekend where it will finally weaken. No direct impacts to the US mainland but an increased rip current risk will be likely for the Carolina coast beginning today.

Tropical Storm Gaston:

Gaston formed late last night. It will be a fish storm — meaning no impact to land as it weakens into a remnant low this weekend.

Three more areas in the Atlantic to watch over the next few days. The next name up is Hermine.