Silver Alert Issued for Missing 67-Year-Old Lawndale Woman

LAWNDALE, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a woman that was last seen at an assisted living facility in Cleveland County. Oveta Ann Moses, 67, was reported missing on Wednesday from Openview Retirement Center on Pony Barn Road in Lawndale.

She is described as being 5’5, weighs 175 pounds and has grey hair. She could be wearing all white clothing, possibly pajamas.

Authorities say she might have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone who might have seen her is asked to contact Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.