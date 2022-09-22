Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Attends Meetings With Biden Administration At The White House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was among several North Carolina mayors and elected leaders attending meetings on Thursday with the Biden Administration at the White House. It was an opportunity for North Carolina officials to learn more about the Biden Administration’s legislative agenda and how it impacts the Tar Heel state.

Mayor Lyles tweeted, “As the session ends today, I have great hope that Charlotte will be successful in bringing home federal funding.”

Great visit to the @WhiteHouse. I spoke on our ARPA funds being used for digital access, housing, transportation and the collaboration of Connect Beyond. #CLT has benefited from and will ask for federal funds to support a transit system that serves residents across the region. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) September 22, 2022

The mayor spoke about how American Rescue Plan funds are being used for digital access, housing, transportation and the collaboration of Connect Beyond. Mayor Lyles says the Queen City has benefited from and will ask for federal funds to support a transit system that serves people across the Charlotte region.