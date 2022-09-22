Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover.

The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was leaving a private driveway and attempted to turn left onto Rifle Range Road when he crashed into a 2001 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle driven by Propst. Propst died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet, Eddie Huffman, 58, of Conover, was not injured. Huffman has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after failing to yield the right of way.