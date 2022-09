CHARLOTTE, NC– The Harding University High School, Marching Band of Gold, is one of the sharpest in the state.

The band has won hundreds of awards and is the only band in North Carolina, out of nearly 1,400 applicants from across the country, chosen to perform at the 2009 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

This week WCCB’s Lauren McDonald takes us to drumline practice with The Band of Gold for an all new Do My Job.