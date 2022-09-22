Fall Feels Arrive Friday

AM Headlines:

Hot today, Isolated Showers

Cold front bringing breezy and cooler conditions tonight

Pleasant Fall Weekend

Fiona Nears Bermuda

Watching Invest 98-L Discussion:

It won’t feel like Fall today. Highs will soar into the low 90s ahead of a cold front. Limited moisture will trail the front outside of the mountains, but a shower or two can’t be totally ruled out. Winds will pick up out of the north 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph tonight. Could see this wind impacting where the ball travels for the Presidents Cup late this afternoon. Much cooler tonight as drier air floods into the Carolinas. Wind chills in the mountains will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for the highest peaks Friday morning. Crisp air with temps in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the area as the wind settles by daybreak. Sunny and dry through Saturday with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. High pressure will keep things pleasant for the first weekend of Fall. Another cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday bringing another shot at scattered showers to the region. Highs will creep into the 80s Sunday and Monday, but cooler air will drop temps back into the 70s to end the last week of September.

Tropics:

Hurricane Fiona will pass west of Bermuda as a major category 3 hurricane early Friday. Hurricane warnings are in effect with 2-4″ of rain expected. Unlike what we saw in the Caribbean the trough that is bringing us cooler air for the weekend will guide Fiona quickly towards Canada by this weekend where it will deteriorate into a post-tropical low.

Invest 98-L will be our next disturbance to watch. Development is non-existent as it battles high shear as Fiona soaks up all the energy in the Western Atlantic. However, this storm will likely move into the warm waters of the Caribbean where it will have a very healthy environment to organize and strengthen.