SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022.

Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

Police say the victim, Auburn Clement, 27, was shot to death.