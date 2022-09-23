Former Presidents Bush & Clinton Attend President’s Cup at Quail Hollow Club; Will President Biden?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The President’s Cup 2022 is bringing former presidents to the Queen City. On Friday, former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were seen together to watch the second day of competition at Quail Hollow Club.

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper told reporters at the event that President Joe Biden may attend on Sunday. However, WCCB has learned that President Biden has no plans to visit Charlotte this weekend, even though the President’s schedule is subject to change.

Some local leaders attending the President’s Cup, including CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings, tweeted about shaking hands with a former president.

It’s not everyday that you get to shake hands with a former President, but that’s what the @PresidentsCup provides. Love that large events help show visitors what all Charlotte has to offer. We’re having a great time today! #presidentscup #joincmpd #charlottepolice pic.twitter.com/M86nv3nCKQ — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) September 23, 2022

