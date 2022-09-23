Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.

Police say Letterman died from his injuries. The other driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.