Motorcyclist Killed in Hickory Accident

HICKORY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in an accident and another driver was injured Thursday afternoon. The accident happened right after 2:34 p.m.

Police say 51-year-old Kevin Wayne Letterman of Newton was riding on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan in the intersection of Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE.

Letterman died from his injuries according to authorities. The Nissan driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The Nissan driver has since been released.

Police have not said what led to the accident and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department.