Presidents Cup Stays With US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club and the Americans made it nine straight victories against an International team depleted by defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The Internationals showed plenty of fight. They just don’t have a cup to show for it.

That stays squarely in the hands of an American team that was coming off a record romp over Europe in the Ryder Cup last year.

1/2

2/2



Max Homa rallied from 3 down by winning four straight holes and then holding off Tom Kim for a 1-up victory that gave Homa a 4-0 week in his Presidents Cup debut.

Xander Schauffele delivered the clinching point when he made a 6-foot par putt on the 18th hole for a 1-up victory over Corey Conners. That off an hourlong celebration to wait only for the result.

The final score was 17 1/2-12 1/2, not quite the rout it was at Liberty National in 2017 the last time the Americans played before the home crowd. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which attracts thousands of flag-waving European fans, the International team doesn’t have a fan base to united behind a continental flag or even a tour.

Spieth made putts from all over Quail Hollow for a 4-and-3 win over Cameron Davis that kept the Internationals — in need of their greatest Sunday singles performance — from gaining any early momentum.

Spieth became only the sixth player to win all five matches in the Presidents Cup, winning all four of his team matches with Justin Thomas.