Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29.

On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.

She is described as a white woman with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.