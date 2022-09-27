Man Wanted In York County For Violent Robbery

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding David Anthony Todd.

Todd, 32, is wanted for two counts of Violent 2nd Degree Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Damage to Property, Larceny, and Breaking & Entering.

He is described as a man with brown hair, brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. His last known address is on Lincoln Road in York County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.