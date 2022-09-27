Teen Driver Could Face Charges in Caldwell County Accident

LENOIR, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly accident in Caldwell County. The crash happened on Adako Road near Brown Mountain Beach Road around 1:25 p.m. on Monday. According to law enforcement, a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Adako Road, crossed the center line, and collided with a 2002 Toyota Tacoma headed northbound.

Troopers say a 16-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were in the Honda. Both had minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. We are told the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Toyota, 53-year-old Harold Mann Jr., of Lenoir, died at the scene. A passenger in the car with Mann Jr., was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee with serious injuries. Troopers say neither Mann or the passenger had on seatbelts and both were ejected from the vehicle.

Charges are pending in this case.