Mother & Son Found Shot To Death In York County Home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A double homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found shot to death inside a York County home. Deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when deputies discovered their bodies.

The York County coroner has identified the victims as Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40. Detectives say their deaths do not appear to be a random act of violence. However, there are no suspects in custody and no known motive. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Detectives ask if anyone has information regarding this case to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321 or sending tips online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com or using the P3 Tips app on a mobile phone.