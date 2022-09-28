Samaritan’s Purse Responds To Hurricane Ian

BOONE, N.C. (News Release) — Samaritan’s Purse is mobilizing disaster response specialists and tractor-trailers packed with relief equipment to areas currently being ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The international Christian relief organization will continue to closely track the storm and work with local authorities and church partners to determine the greatest areas of need. As soon as it is safe to do so, Samaritan’s Purse will move equipment into the most affected locations to serve families devastated by the hurricane.

“Hurricane Ian is going to impact the lives of millions of people,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are praying for everyone in its path and already mobilizing our team to respond in Jesus’ Name.”

Samaritan’s Purse will set up operations in hurricane-devastated areas. Teams of volunteers from across the country will be needed to help families by mudding out flooded homes, tarping damaged roofs, and clearing debris. To stay up to date on the response or get involved, go to SamaritansPurse.org to learn more.