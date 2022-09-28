South Carolina Governor Issues State Of Emergency As Ian Approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a State of Emergency effective at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Governor McMaster also activated the state’s emergency operations plan. This action frees up additional resources and activates the National Guard to respond to Hurricane Ian’s aftermath if needed.

State agencies are working together and preparing for Hurricane Ian's potential impact. Each South Carolinian should do the same – take the time now to make a plan for every contingency. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 28, 2022

Governor McMaster says at this time he is not ordering any evacuations or ordering any state government offices to close. He also said any school closures will be made at the local level.

