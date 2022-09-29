Breezy Today, Impacts from Tropical Storm Ian Arrive Friday

AM Headlines:

Breezy today with winds NE 15-20; G30

Tropical Storm watch in effect for Lancaster and Chesterfield Co

Rain, Heavy at times arrives tomorrow Flooding Threat: 2-6″ total; 6″+ possible for the Mountains

Peak Impacts Friday PM – Saturday

Scattered showers continue through early next week Discussion:

Ian is now a tropical storm. It will slide off the Florida Coast today. Although Ian will be moving into an area of drier air and shear, it will be protected by the trough allowing it instead to tap into the Gulf stream. Some strengthening is possible with a strong tropical storm to even cat 1 hurricane possible ahead of its next landfall over SC Friday. Tropical Storm warnings are in place for the coast with TS watches as far inland as Columbia. Tropical storm force gusts are possible Friday, peaking overnight into early Saturday. Heavy rain will set up Friday afternoon with 2-6″ possible across the region. Locally higher amounts are possible with up to 8″ possible especially across the high country and coast. Rain will begin to fade mid to late day Saturday as Ian becomes a post-tropical low. However, scattered showers will persist through early next week as the remnants of Ian remain over the mid-Atlantic and interact with.