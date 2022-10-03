Breezy and Cool Start to the Week

AM Headlines:

A breezy start to the day

Cool, clouds clear this afternoon

High pressure will keep us dry this week

A cold front brings reinforcing cold air this weekend Discussion:

Remnants of Ian swirling off the Mid-Atlantic coast this morning. We’re waking up to cloudy skies with a chilly breeze out of the northeast. It will be breezy through the day with gusts 20 mph this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 60s with sunshine gradually making a comeback late in the day. Chilly with clear skies tonight as temps settle into the mid-40s. Highs will remain below average through mid-week, but they’ll begin to climb back into the low 70s tomorrow. High pressure will dominate our forecast this week, bringing cool, dry air into the region. No need for umbrellas with no significant rain chances over the next 7 days. Temps will warm into the low 80s Friday, but a cold front will bring back chillier air for the weekend. Highs will fall 15 degrees, a good 10 degrees below average into the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics Update:

Two areas to watch for possible development. The first is an area of elongated pressure south of Cape Verde Islands. It has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression by mid-week. The second is a tropical wave located east of the windward islands. Not much development over the last day, but it has a decent chance of becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week, so it will be something to potentially watch.