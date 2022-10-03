Driver Identified In Fatal Motorcycle Crash On N. Tryon Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after a crash on N. Tryon Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police​ identified the driver as Satchel Phillip Bass, 35.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of N. Tryon Street around 4:43a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Bass was traveling north on N. Tryon St. at a high rate of speed on a 2008 Kawasaki when he ran off the right side of the road and crashed in a nearby parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.