Arrest Made After Several Tires Slashed, Woman Shot in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police have made an arrest after several tires were slashed and a woman was shot. Rock Hill Police officers were called to the 1300 block of Russell Street Wednesday morning. When they arrived on scene they found three vehicles with damaged tires. Shortly after, officers received a call about a 29-year-old woman that was shot in the leg. The woman was transported to Piedmont Medical Center.

While talking with officers, the victim said she was at a residence on Russell Street having a conversation with her boyfriend, Tydreqcuis Dewese. The victim says as she was leaving Dewese fired several shots at her and one struck her in the leg.

Police say they found Dewese at the residence on Russell Street and spoke with him about the tires being slashed. Dewese told authorities the victim was responsible. Upon further investigation officers say they found three shell casings in the roadway.

Dewese was arrested and issued warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence. Officers say they recovered a firearm believed to be the weapon used during the shooting.