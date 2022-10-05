Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Held In Matthews

1/158

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The annual Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament was held this week in Matthews. The tournament raises money for several area causes including local police departments, Esther House, Butterfly House for battered women and abused children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Greater Charlotte SPCA.

Over 40 celebrities took part in the event. WCCB Charlotte anchor Morgan Fogarty, meteorologist Kaitlin Wright, and sports anchor Kelli Bartik played in the tournament. WCCB Charlotte is a proud media sponsor of the event.