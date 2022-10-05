Teen Goes Missing In Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager has gone missing in Gaston County. Police are looking for Day’Shawn Harden, 14. He was last seen September 29, 2022 walking away from Warlick Academy in Ranlo, NC.

Harden was last seen wearing gray sweatshirt with a red hoodie underneath, gray sweatpants and white athletic shoes. He is known to frequent the 400 block of Edwin St. in Gastonia, NC.

Description:

Black Male

Age: 14

6ft tall, 185lb

Black hair, Brown eyes

If you see Harden or have any information regarding his disappearance, please contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.