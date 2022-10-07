Arrest Made in York County Double Homicide

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in York County.

Detectives say 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Gastonia. Bumgardner is accused of killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, on Saddle Ridge Road on September 27. The victims were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Bumgardner is currently being held at the Gastonia Police Department. He is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary first degree.

It is unknown when he will be extradited to York County to face the charges against him. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending according to the York County Coroner’s Office.