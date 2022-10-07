Driver Charged With Hit & Run After Striking Utility Worker

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A driver accused of injuring a utility worker along a highway in Mooresville is in police custody. The incident happened Friday morning along Highway 150 at Perth Road.

Police have charged Justin Andrew Terry, 18, from Silver Creek Georgia with felony hit and run and failure to maintain lane control. He was taken to Iredell County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Police say Terry was driving a Dodge Ram flatbed truck when he struck a member of a crew in a marked work zone. Several other workers were almost struck but police say they were able to move to safety before getting hit. The worker who was injured was taken to a local hospital and treated for a leg injury. He is expected to recover.