Harding University High School Gets Surprise Visit & Donation From NASCAR’s Kyle Larson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte school has new funding to support its automotive technology program thanks to the help of NASCAR driver Kyle Larson.

The Cup Series champion made a surprise visit to Harding University High School Friday. Larson and Hendrick Motorsports awarded the school with a $25,000 STEM-based grant.

Hendrick. Get Set. Go! is Hendrick Automotive Group’s financial grant initiative focused on supporting immediate STEM-based programs throughout the U.S. Harding University High School was selected because of their commitment and continued investment in its Automotive Technology program.