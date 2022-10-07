Race Weekend Kicks Off With Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest

CONCORD, N.C. — It’s an action packed weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Friday, the 3-day race weekend kicked off with the first-ever Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest centered around the Bank of America Roval 400.

The Fan Fest featured driver appearances, rides and autograph signings.

The NASCAR Hauler Parade followed Fan Fest with Cup Series Haulers driving right through Fan Zone. A Saturday or Sunday ticket will get you access to Fan Zone.