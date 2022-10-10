What Should You Know About EV Charging Time?

If you’re thinking about buying an electric car from Toyota of N Charlotte and you’re a first-time owner of one of these innovative vehicles, then you probably have questions. One of the more common queries we get is “how long does it take to charge an electric car?” Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain the ins and outs of EV charging time as well as give you a few pointers on EV range anxiety and the perks of owning an electric car. Read on!

First, let’s talk about finding EV charging stations. It’s not difficult to find one – all you have to do is download an app or two that can locate charging stations near you, and keep an eye on the charge level and range of your car (not unlike how you’d watch the gas tank in your internal combustion car). This should help alleviate EV range anxiety and keep you confident about your car’s abilities.

EV charging time depends on your charging type

Did you know that there are actually three different types of EV charging stations to get your car charged up and ready to go? Here’s the breakdown:

Level one chargers are your standard 120V plug; basically, what you have in your home and office. If the plug has three prong holes, you can plug your electric car into it. Your N Charlotte Toyota EV will come with this type of charging cord and you can take it everywhere with you.

However, this is the slowest when it comes to EV charging time. It can take days – yup, days – to achieve a full charge from one of these charging stations. If you have a long commute or drive a lot, it may not be the best option for you. However, if you drive a plug-in hybrid or have a short commute, you should be able to get along fine with this type of charger.

Level two chargers are more powerful at 240V. This also means that they’re faster; they can give your N Charlotte Toyota a full charge in 4-10 hours. Most public EV charging stations are Level 2, and you can also have one installed in your home garage. All you need is a licensed – and qualified – electrician to do it. This is the most convenient option – if you have a Level 2 charger in your garage, you can leave your EV plugged in overnight.

Level three chargers are the most powerful and the fastest, and they’re also referred to as Direct Current Fast Chargers (DC). Unfortunately, you can’t yet install this type of charging station at your house. But you can use apps to locate public options. Depending on your vehicle, EV charging time can range from 20-60 minutes for an 80% charge.

And we’ve got even more good news. When you drive an electric car you’ll definitely save on fuel costs, and you can also feel good about going green. But if you enroll in Clean Assist through Toyota, you can do even more good. Every time you charge your N Charlotte Toyota your Toyota app will calculate the amount of electricity you’re using AND the new emissions produced by the charging process. Then, they’ll generate or buy an equivalent amount of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), ensuring that all charging activity is matched with zero-carbon electricity.

