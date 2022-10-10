Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In

Abby Mittower,

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn.

On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street.

The man died on the scene and was later identified as 55-year-old David Lunn.

Soon after, warrants were issued for the arrest of Rodricas Stewart, 39. On October 9th, he turned himself in.

Rodricas Stewart

Rodricas Demorrio Stewart

He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the below:

  • The Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171
  • The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388
  • The Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174
  • The Anonymous Tip Line (803) 289-6040.