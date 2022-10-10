Man Accused Of Felony Stalking, Neighbor Concerned For Safety

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young mother in Madison Park is frightened after her neighbor was arrested for Felony Stalking.

“This person literally lives right here across from the elementary school,” said the mother who asked to remain anonymous.

The person she is referring to is 43-year-old Ryan Knight. He was in a Mecklenburg County court on Monday for the stalking charge.

“I absolutely feel scared, terrified, concerned for my well-being and my daughters well-being,” said the woman.

Court documents show a woman in her late 20’s claims Knight followed her in his van before gesturing for her to come towards him. She got away in her car. The next day the woman saw Knight again. This time she ran away as Knight followed her in his van. He approached her but left once he knew she was calling 9-1-1.

WCCB Charlotte found out this isn’t the first time Knight has been accused of stalking. In 2017, he was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor stalking. In 2020, he was charged with indecent exposure and public masturbation at Marian Diehl Park, located minutes from his home on Wedgewood Dr.

A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office granted a substantial bond increase, which sits at $15,000. As of Monday night, Knight remains in jail.