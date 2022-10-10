Panthers’ QB Baker Mayfield Out With Ankle Injury, PJ Walker Slated To Start

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play this week due to a high ankle injury, according to NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport. Backup quarterback PJ Walker is slated to start against the Rams, according to several sources.

This announcement comes just hours after the Panthers announced they fired Head Coach Matt Rhule.

Steve Wilks, 53, has been named the interim coach. Wilks spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and has been on the Panthers coaching staff for six years.

Mayfield was seen leaving the stadium Sunday evening with a walking boot on his left leg.