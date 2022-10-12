Human Remains Found Buried In Yard Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains that were found buried in a yard in Conover have been positively identified as those of a man reported missing for more than a year.

Richard Lee Morris, 54, was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on August 26, 2021. Investigators say his body was discovered buried at a home on 4th Ave SW in Conover on September 16, 2022. Morris’ body was sent to Winston-Salem for an autopsy. He was identified through the review of medical records.

The official cause of death is unknown at this time. No charges have been filed in connection with Morris’ death.