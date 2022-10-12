Much Needed Rain Returns to the Region Today

AM Headlines:

Not as cool this AM w/ bonus cloud cover

Rain/Showers PM (West to East)

Cold front brings rain/storms Thursday Limited Severe Threat

Cooler, drier air moves in for Friday AM

Warm and dry weekend

Cold front brings more showers Sunday into Monday Discussion:

Showers will stretch into the region today as moisture returns to the area. Cloudy and mild with highs reaching the low 70s. Showers will begin west of I-77 and stretch east late. Temps will remain warm overnight night with lows only falling into the mid 60s due to the cloud cover. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 70s ahead of a cold front. Rain and a couple of rumbles will be possible as the front passes late in the day. Severe threat is limited due to clouds and ongoing showers. Much drier and cooler air arrives overnight with lows tumbling into the 40s Friday morning. Highs will reach the low 70s under sunny skies. Temps will warm a degree or two above average for the weekend. Dry Saturday, but a few showers return Sunday evening ahead of another cold front going into the next work week.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Storm Karl formed off the coast of Mexico yesterday. It will likely strengthen over the next day or so, before making landfall in Central Mexico Thursday. Rainfall of 3-6″ with areas receiving up to 10″ will be possible along with dangerous swells along the Mexican coast. No threat to the US.