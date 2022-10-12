Panthers Interim HC Steve Wilks Excited For Opportunity And Embracing Challenge

After a 1-and-4 start, many on the outside have already given up on the season, But Wilks has not, and says his team hasn’t either.

“I think the guys, again, realize we have great talent inside this room, inside this locker room. And they feel like right now, we’re just not hitting the mark yet,” Wilks said during his first news conference after he was officially introduced as the interim head coach. “The confidence is there, we’ve just got to find the consistency to turn it around.”

The 53-year old is excited for the opportunity to coach his hometown team but Wilks doesn’t want his story-line to take away from the task at hand. While the Queen City native is leading the men inside of the Panthers locker room, Kelli Bartik says, “he’s also inspiring these young men, here out on the football field at West Charlotte, where he graduated high school.”

“I can’t disregard where I’m from or where I grew up,” Wilks said when asked about his Lion Pride and West Charlotte High School roots. “Is it dear to my heart? Yes. Am I an example for many to follow? Yes. So I understand the torch that I carry.”