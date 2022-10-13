Police: Man Arrested After Firing Shot At CATS Bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested and is in custody after police say he fired a shot at a CATS bus.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrived to the intersection of Billingsley Road and Ellington Street. A CATS bus driver said a passenger who exited the bus, then pulled out a pistol and fired a shot that struck the side of the bus. The impact of the bullet bruised the shoulder of a passenger on the bus but the passenger was not struck.

Authorities identified the man accused of firing the shot as 34-year-old Scott Mayfield. Mayfield was arrested and is charged with shooting into occupied property, possession of firearm by felon and damage to property. Police say Mayfield is a convicted felon.

We have reached out to Charlotte Area Transit System officials for a statement regarding the incident.