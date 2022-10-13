Two Killed in Chesterfield County Crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two people have died and two others were injured following a crash Monday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 6 p.m.

A 2017 Kia SUV was traveling north on Middendorf Road when it went off the right side of the road, then traveled to the left, crossed the center line and ran into a 2006 Lexus sedan. The Kia then overturned.

Both the drivers of the Kia and the Lexus died at the scene. A 22-year-old passenger in the Lexus and a 17-year-old passenger in the Kia were injured and flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital troopers say.

The drivers have not been identified at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.