Can’t Make It To The Humane Society Of Charlotte’s Ties And Tails Gala? You Can Still Join In On The Fun Online Or Make A Donation

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Ties & Tails Gala silent auction is now open! The Humane Society of Charlotte has great packages including trips, theater tickets, and awesome artwork along with lots of items for your four-legged friends. To view auction items and begin bidding, click here.

Support the lifesaving work of the Humane Society of Charlotte by making a monetary donation. To make a donation through our auction platform, click here.

Join HSC on Sunday, October 16th for Sunday Scaries: Special Reading Buddies Session from 1 PM – 2 PM at HSC’s Animal Resource Center. It’s Trick or Treat with the animals but with a twist – you’re giving out the treats! Click here to register.

For more information on the Humane Society of Charlotte, please visit humanesocietyofcharlotte.org.