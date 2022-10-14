Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.

Suzy’s front paws are badly deformed from being kept in that small crate for years. She can’t walk right now. After Laney posted about Suzy on Facebook, donations started pouring in, including toys, treats, and this red wagon. “It’s just been wonderful the support she’s got,” says Laney. Suzy also got a wheelchair to help her move. It was donated by an organization called Tyson’s Wonder Wheels. “We’ve helped dogs all over the world,” explains Ursula Shelton of Tyson’s Wonder Wheels. She says when a dog is done using a wheelchair, it’s sent on to another dog in need. Shelton says, “One wheel chair, through donations, is able to help up to 8 dogs get mobility back.”

We met Suzy and Wendy at Badin Brews in Albemarle. The business will host a fundraiser for Suzy to raise money for what’s next. “Next for Suzy is going to a specialist to see if she is a candidate for surgery and hopefully prosthetic paws,” says Laney.

Prosthetic paws for a sweet dog who still loves people, despite everything she’s been through.

That fundraiser for Suzy at Badin Brews in Albemarle is Saturday, October 15th from 2pm to 4pm. There will be food trucks, live music and more. Suzy’s cruelty case is still making its way through the court system.