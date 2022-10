TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. – A driver was hurt after crashing a truck into the Walmart in Taylorsville.

Central Alexander Fire Department Station #30 says it happened around 9:00 on Sunday morning.

The driver was freed from the vehicle after a short period of time and turned over to EMS for patient care.

Fire & Rescue personnel removed the vehicle from the building by cutting away cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity.