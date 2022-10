GASTON COUNTY — A local group will renew its push to rename the mascot at a local high school.

Protesters will rally before Monday night’s Gaston County School Board meeting, calling for officials to retire the ‘Red Raider’ mascot at South Point High School in Belmont. The group also protested last November over the issue.

Opponents say the mascot is offensive, while supporters say it honors Native Americans and has the support of local tribes.