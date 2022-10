CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a party in Plaza Midwood to raise money for breast cancer awareness and treatment.

StarMed Health hosted “Mecktober Fest” on Saturday afternoon.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery provided beer, bratwurst, and sauerkraut for the festival.

The event raises money for “Carolina Breast Friends” and “Go Jen Go.”

A mobile 3D mammogram bus was at the festival to provide breast cancer screenings.