1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7



6/7

7/7













CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The deal is pending a physical.

The announcement came Monday after Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams where Anderson was kicked off the field by interim coach Steve Wilks after multiple sideline altercations between the receiver and position coach Joe Dailey.

Read the full release on the Panthers Website.